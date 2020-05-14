News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Phumelela CEO John Stuart

A handy R100m from Mary Oppenheimer Daughters Pty has saved Phumelela CEO John Stuart from a very bad week indeed

14 May 2020 - 05:00

A good week

"I have survived it all, haven’t I?" Icelandic resident Helga Guðmundsdóttir told a television crew as she looked back at her life. The 102-year-old, who has just recovered from Covid-19, was one year old in 1918 when the Spanish Flu hit Iceland. She has also lived through two world wars and even beat TB twice.

Perhaps Guðmundsdóttir, who is the oldest resident in her nursing home in the Westfjords, should take a stab at directing some of the global public health response to Covid-19. If nothing else, she has certainly earned her stripes.

A bad week

Thank heavens for the torchbearers of white monopoly capital, the Oppenheimer family. A handy R100m from Mary Oppenheimer Daughters Pty has saved Phumelela CEO John Stuart from a very bad week indeed.

While the horse-racing and sports betting company has joined Edcon and Comair in business rescue, it looks like this old nag has a fighting chance of pulling through. Not to mention the entire horse-racing industry. Now if only the Gauteng Gambling Board would withdraw its grubby paws from the subsidies Phumelela once enjoyed, we might be back to the races.

Oppenheimers help prevent horse racing industry collapse

Phumelela to get a R100m cash injection because its failure in business rescue would be a ‘devastating’ blow
3 days ago

