A bad week for Phumelela CEO John Stuart

A good week

"I have survived it all, haven’t I?" Icelandic resident Helga Guðmundsdóttir told a television crew as she looked back at her life. The 102-year-old, who has just recovered from Covid-19, was one year old in 1918 when the Spanish Flu hit Iceland. She has also lived through two world wars and even beat TB twice.

Perhaps Guðmundsdóttir, who is the oldest resident in her nursing home in the Westfjords, should take a stab at directing some of the global public health response to Covid-19. If nothing else, she has certainly earned her stripes.