A good week for Zweli Mkhize
It was gratifying to see health minister Zweli Mkhize swoop in and read Nelson Mandela Bay health MEC Sindiswa Gomba the riot act
A good week
Nelson Mandela Bay, the epicentre of the Eastern Cape Covid-19 outbreak, is short of medical personnel, protective gear, test kits, beds and, it seems, reliable case numbers — an apparent result of neglect by health MEC Sindiswa Gomba. So it was gratifying to see health minister Zweli Mkhize swoop in and read her the riot act. He’s also parachuted in his own deputy director-general to oversee things, and is sending in more epidemiologists. Prompt action from government — pity it’s taken 26 years to reach the beleaguered province.
A bad week
Businessman, reality TV star and US president Donald Trump has turned his little hands to virology, suggesting this week that injecting disinfectant could combat Covid-19, given how it kills the virus on surfaces. Good for Lysol sales; less so for the gullible souls who took him seriously. Trump then backtracked, calling his remarks "sarcastic", and blamed the "lamestream" media for the furore. There is one positive: he has now tweeted that press briefings are "not worth the time & effort!", so with luck he’ll give them a miss in future.