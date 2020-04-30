A good week for Zweli Mkhize

A bad week

Businessman, reality TV star and US president Donald Trump has turned his little hands to virology, suggesting this week that injecting disinfectant could combat Covid-19, given how it kills the virus on surfaces. Good for Lysol sales; less so for the gullible souls who took him seriously. Trump then backtracked, calling his remarks "sarcastic", and blamed the "lamestream" media for the furore. There is one positive: he has now tweeted that press briefings are "not worth the time & effort!", so with luck he’ll give them a miss in future.