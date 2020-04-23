A bad week for Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

A good week

Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler is probably the last man on earth to cheer a negative oil price, but it’s made the hedge he took out a couple of weeks ago look rather smart. Sure, Sasol isn’t hedged on all its production — 80% of synfuels — and only for its fourth-quarter output, but $32 a barrel seems a cracking great sum now that oil producers are paying people to take the sticky stuff off their hands. All bets are now off as to when the global economy approaches anything close to normal, the oil market included.