A bad week for Fikile Mbalula

A good week

She made her first broadcast to the nation 80 years ago, but Britain’s 93-year-old matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is still at it. This week, she addressed the UK and the world in a speech filled with the sensible kindness that a stressed audience needed to hear.

Health workers, those isolating and those helping others got a thumbs-up from Her Majesty, who ended with: "While we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."