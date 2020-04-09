News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Fikile Mbalula

The relaxation of lockdown regulations for taxi operators is arbitrary, potentially fatal and ridden with double standards

09 April 2020 - 05:00

A good week

She made her first broadcast to the nation 80 years ago, but Britain’s 93-year-old matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is still at it. This week, she addressed the UK and the world in a speech filled with the sensible kindness that a stressed audience needed to hear.

Health workers, those isolating and those helping others got a thumbs-up from Her Majesty, who ended with: "While we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

A bad week

If only Fikile Mbalula, the diminutive popinjay of SA politics, had such good sense. Instead, Mbalula, who has done little to fix SA’s public transport system, despite his Twitter moniker (Mr Fix), flouted the rules on mass gatherings in his address to taxi operators last week and crumbled to pressure from an industry that continues to operate almost entirely in its own self-interest. The relaxation of lockdown regulations for taxi operators is arbitrary, potentially fatal and ridden with double standards.

Mbalula, under pressure from taxis, almost gets mask issue right

Remember, wearing a fabric mask doesn’t replace the need for social distancing, staying at home if you’re sick, or washing your hands
Taxi industry launches R3.5bn Covid-19 relief fund

The SA National Taxi Council says the fund, to which it is hoped business will contribute as some taxi businesses likely to collapse
