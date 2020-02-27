A bad week for Discovery’s Adrian Gore
Extending Discovery’s behavioural model beyond the health-care sector, like building a cost-intensive bank, is proving testing
A good week
Cyril Ramaphosa’s programme of action may be in urgent need of a Red Bull, but the president displayed considerable dignity by apologising for the claim made by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo (with zero evidence) that Julius Malema had abused his wife.
Ramaphosa, warding off an unnecessary spat that trivialised violence against women, showed considerable maturity and cool-headedness. It prompted Malema to apologise to Ramaphosa for accusing him of beating his late wife, Nomazizi. See Julius, that’s what an adult looks like.
A bad week
Adrian Gore is known as one of SA’s most expansive thinkers — a skill that has been critical in building up a company as innovative and disruptive as Discovery. But extending its behavioural model beyond the health-care sector, like building a cost-intensive bank, is proving testing.
The share price dip of 20% over the past month, including after last week’s half-year results, suggests shareholders no longer have the same conviction in Discovery’s prowess they once had. Still, this is not a CEO to be underestimated.