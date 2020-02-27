A bad week for Discovery’s Adrian Gore

A good week

Cyril Ramaphosa’s programme of action may be in urgent need of a Red Bull, but the president displayed considerable dignity by apologising for the claim made by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo (with zero evidence) that Julius Malema had abused his wife.

Ramaphosa, warding off an unnecessary spat that trivialised violence against women, showed considerable maturity and cool-headedness. It prompted Malema to apologise to Ramaphosa for accusing him of beating his late wife, Nomazizi. See Julius, that’s what an adult looks like.