A bad week for Julius Malema
Malema wants us to have pity on Zuma, saying he is too old to go to prison. The law does not make provision for pity or for age
A good week
Former SA Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and his colleagues can finally breathe a sigh of relief after the high court in Pretoria withdrew charges against them for allegedly setting up an illegal unit to spy on taxpayers, the "rogue unit".
The former Sars officials have spent years defending themselves against the rogue unit narrative, now widely debunked. The only hurdle left is to have public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the so-called unit set aside by the court.
A bad week
EFF leader Julius Malema’s party started the mantra "Zupta must fall", demanding that former president Jacob Zuma pay for the looting and corruption under his tenure. Now, three years later, Malema wants us to have pity on Zuma, saying he is too old to go to prison.
The law does not make provision for pity or for age; there are many old men and women sitting in SA prisons. Why should Zuma be treated any differently? Maybe Malema is hoping for a similar kind of pity when the law finally comes for him.