A bad week for Julius Malema

A good week

Former SA Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and his colleagues can finally breathe a sigh of relief after the high court in Pretoria withdrew charges against them for allegedly setting up an illegal unit to spy on taxpayers, the "rogue unit".

The former Sars officials have spent years defending themselves against the rogue unit narrative, now widely debunked. The only hurdle left is to have public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the so-called unit set aside by the court.