A bad week for Julius Malema

Malema wants us to have pity on Zuma, saying he is too old to go to prison. The law does not make provision for pity or for age

20 February 2020 - 05:00

A good week

Former SA Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and his colleagues can finally breathe a sigh of relief after the high court in Pretoria withdrew charges against them for allegedly setting up an illegal unit to spy on taxpayers, the "rogue unit".

The former Sars officials have spent years defending themselves against the rogue unit narrative, now widely debunked. The only hurdle left is to have public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the so-called unit set aside by the court.

A bad week

EFF leader Julius Malema’s party started the mantra "Zupta must fall", demanding that former president Jacob Zuma pay for the looting and corruption under his tenure. Now, three years later, Malema wants us to have pity on Zuma, saying he is too old to go to prison.

The law does not make provision for pity or for age; there are many old men and women sitting in SA prisons. Why should Zuma be treated any differently? Maybe Malema is hoping for a similar kind of pity when the law finally comes for him.

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The psychopathy of Julius Malema’s hate for white people

There is a vast sea of vitriol out there from Malema, on white people and black people, who they are and what defines them
1 week ago

Bogeyman: Why is everyone so scared of Gordhan?

The EFF has banded together with the ‘radical economic transformation’ faction of the ANC in an onslaught on public enterprises minister Pravin ...
1 week ago

EFF you: Malema’s middle finger to the courts

If SA’s political parties arrogate to themselves the right to make crucial decisions based on their version of truth, our democracy itself is under ...
3 weeks ago

