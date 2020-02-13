A bad week for Cyril Ramaphosa

A bad week

We’d all do well to remember the witticism "It’s better to keep your mouth shut and let people think you’re a fool than to open it and remove all doubt". Cyril Ramaphosa’s statements on SAA are a prime example. "SAA is not only a great symbol … but it is an economic enabler." No, it’s not. "We would like SAA to remain a robust and successful airline." It’s not that, either. "That is why we took the decision not to close SAA." Well, that decision is out of your hands, sir. Let the business rescue practitioners do their work.