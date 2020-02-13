News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Cyril Ramaphosa

We’d all do well to remember the witticism “It’s better to keep your mouth shut and let people think you’re a fool than to open it and remove all doubt”

13 February 2020 - 05:00

A good week

When the short sellers of the world are all ranged against you, a huge spike in your share price is that much sweeter. Elon Musk’s detractors were left financially devastated as Tesla stock powered through $900 a share a week ago, ironically thanks to the same short sellers who have bet against this company. Painful, but endlessly gratifying if you happen to be on the right side of the trade. Musk’s vehicle and clean energy company is now worth more than $135bn, while his own fortune is close to $39bn.

A bad week

We’d all do well to remember the witticism "It’s better to keep your mouth shut and let people think you’re a fool than to open it and remove all doubt". Cyril Ramaphosa’s statements on SAA are a prime example. "SAA is not only a great symbol … but it is an economic enabler." No, it’s not. "We would like SAA to remain a robust and successful airline." It’s not that, either. "That is why we took the decision not to close SAA." Well, that decision is out of your hands, sir. Let the business rescue practitioners do their work.

