News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Zindzi Mandela

SA’s ambassador to Denmark seems to have a penchant for sowing division, undermining the law and playing into the hands of populists

30 January 2020 - 05:00

A good week

In a blow against the peddling of political slurs and disinformation, veteran journalists Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki and Anton Harber took the EFF to court and won.

They wanted the EFF to prove or withdraw the claim that they were agents of Stratcom, an apartheid-era propaganda unit.

In the Joburg high court, judge Lebogang Modiba found the EFF could not prove the allegation and ordered the party to unconditionally retract it and apologise — and pay R40,000 to each applicant, plus their costs.

An important victory.

A bad week

"This victory is temporary. God/The Universe is on the side of the truth … even if it takes 20 years." Zindzi Mandela’s tweet in reaction to the Harber/Gqubule-Mbeki court victory over the EFF’s claim that they were agents (an allegation first made by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela 20 years ago), is of a piece with her rant on the land question last year.

SA’s ambassador to Denmark seems to have a penchant for sowing division, undermining the law and playing into the hands of populists. Not what you want of a diplomat.

EFF you: Malema’s middle finger to the courts

If SA’s political parties arrogate to themselves the right to make crucial decisions based on their version of truth, our democracy itself is under ...
Features
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Coronavirus: don’t let it go viral
News & Fox / Trending
2.
A bad week for Group Five CEO Thabo Kgogo
National
3.
PROFILE: Who is Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa?
News & Fox
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Senzo Tsabedze back on track for ...
News & Fox
5.
‘Media has not been muzzled’, says Steinhoff
News & Fox

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Defamation route may be best way to quash baseless political ...

National

JUSTICE MALALA: Malema's running his own disgusting little 'Stratcom'

Politics

JUSTICE MALALA: When future leaders scare off investors

Opinion / Food for Thought

ANALYSIS: Julius Malema a menace to society

Features

From Mbalula to Malema: Beware the populist buffoons

Features

Populism: How SA can resist the global tide

Features / Cover Story

JUSTICE MALALA: Zumaites in the crosshairs

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.