A bad week for Zindzi Mandela

A good week

In a blow against the peddling of political slurs and disinformation, veteran journalists Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki and Anton Harber took the EFF to court and won.

They wanted the EFF to prove or withdraw the claim that they were agents of Stratcom, an apartheid-era propaganda unit.

In the Joburg high court, judge Lebogang Modiba found the EFF could not prove the allegation and ordered the party to unconditionally retract it and apologise — and pay R40,000 to each applicant, plus their costs.

An important victory.