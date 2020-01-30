A bad week for Zindzi Mandela
SA’s ambassador to Denmark seems to have a penchant for sowing division, undermining the law and playing into the hands of populists
A good week
In a blow against the peddling of political slurs and disinformation, veteran journalists Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki and Anton Harber took the EFF to court and won.
They wanted the EFF to prove or withdraw the claim that they were agents of Stratcom, an apartheid-era propaganda unit.
In the Joburg high court, judge Lebogang Modiba found the EFF could not prove the allegation and ordered the party to unconditionally retract it and apologise — and pay R40,000 to each applicant, plus their costs.
An important victory.
A bad week
"This victory is temporary. God/The Universe is on the side of the truth … even if it takes 20 years." Zindzi Mandela’s tweet in reaction to the Harber/Gqubule-Mbeki court victory over the EFF’s claim that they were agents (an allegation first made by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela 20 years ago), is of a piece with her rant on the land question last year.
SA’s ambassador to Denmark seems to have a penchant for sowing division, undermining the law and playing into the hands of populists. Not what you want of a diplomat.