A good week for Gwede Mantashe

A good week

Tiger, tiger, burning bright? All it took was weeks of pressure, public opprobrium and power cuts, but energy minister and hazenile expert Gwede Mantashe finally appears to have had his light bulb moment. Market-friendly and ANC aren’t words we often see together, but there it is in black and white: a decision to allow municipalities and businesses to procure their own power. It’s a better plan than moving Eskom to his department, or rubbing lumps of coal together to get a flame. But the devil, as always, will be in the detail.