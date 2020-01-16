A good week for Prince Harry and Megan Markle
A good week
The decision by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to not quite leave The Firm but to "step back" as senior members of the British royal family might have irked die-hard royalists, but it makes sense for the popular, modern couple. Harry is, after all, only sixth in line for the throne, and not wanting to rely on public funds probably plays well with the hoi polloi. The Queen kinda respects their wish. Details have to be worked out. Of course they retain the Sussex brand, which must be worth a few billion. Great new episode for The Crown.
A bad week
Harry is unlikely to visit Lesotho again anytime soon. The place goes from disgraceful to outrageous. It’s emerged that Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s cellphone was used at the murder scene of his estranged wife, Lipolelo, in 2017, two days before he was sworn in. The police chief wants him to explain and has an arrest warrant for the PM’s young wife, Maesaiah, "a fugitive from justice". Thabane tried to suspend him. Some in his party want him out. On Monday Lesotho’s UN voting rights were suspended over unpaid fees.