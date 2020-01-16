A good week for Prince Harry and Megan Markle

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

The decision by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to not quite leave The Firm but to “step back” as senior members of the British royal family makes sense for the popular, modern couple

16 January 2020 - 05:00
Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle. Picture: REUTERS
Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle. Picture: REUTERS

A good week 

Harry is, after all, only sixth in line for the throne, and not wanting to rely on public funds probably plays well with the hoi polloi. The Queen kinda respects their wish. Details have to be worked out. Of course they retain the Sussex brand, which must be worth a few billion. Great new episode for The Crown.

A bad week

Harry is unlikely to visit Lesotho again anytime soon. The place goes from disgraceful to outrageous. It’s emerged that Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s cellphone was used at the murder scene of his estranged wife, Lipolelo, in 2017, two days before he was sworn in. The police chief wants him to explain and has an arrest warrant for the PM’s young wife, Maesaiah, "a fugitive from justice". Thabane tried to suspend him. Some in his party want him out. On Monday Lesotho’s UN voting rights were suspended over unpaid fees.

No great surprise in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s step away from ‘The Firm’

They have clearly struggled to balance the public and private aspects of royal life, and seem miserable doing the job they’ve been trying to do since ...
Opinion
6 days ago

CARMEL RICKARD: Behind Lesotho’s fraught political space

Attempts by the prime minister of Lesotho to suspend the police chief hint at deeper intrigue in the country’s fraught political space
Opinion
1 week ago

