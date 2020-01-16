A good week for Prince Harry and Megan Markle

A good week

The decision by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to not quite leave The Firm but to "step back" as senior members of the British royal family might have irked die-hard royalists, but it makes sense for the popular, modern couple. Harry is, after all, only sixth in line for the throne, and not wanting to rely on public funds probably plays well with the hoi polloi. The Queen kinda respects their wish. Details have to be worked out. Of course they retain the Sussex brand, which must be worth a few billion. Great new episode for The Crown.