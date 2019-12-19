A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

A good week

You’re always on a hiding to nothing, taking over a company in the middle of an accounting scandal — let alone one that had deceived investors to the tune of R11.8bn. But Gavin Hudson has done all that could be expected of him as the CEO of beleaguered sugar producer Tongaat Hulett: coming clean on what went wrong, pledging to claw back bonuses and putting in place a clear and cohesive plan on how to put the company back together. Now, if only he’d release the full PwC report to shareholders …