A bad week for Cyril Ramaphosa

In what she described as an "extraordinary" week, Sanna Marin, 34, deputy leader of Finland’s Social Democratic Party, was sworn in as the world’s youngest sitting prime minister and Finland’s youngest ever.

She leads a coalition government of five parties, four of them led by women under 35, symbolising the passing of the baton to a younger generation in a country that has long had a high proportion of women MPs. Now to face the unions, whose wage demands led to her predecessor’s resignation.