A bad week for Cyril Ramaphosa

While SA reeled from unprecedented power cuts, the president nonetheless saw fit to fly to Egypt to attend a conference

12 December 2019 - 05:00

Good week

In what she described as an "extraordinary" week, Sanna Marin, 34, deputy leader of Finland’s Social Democratic Party, was sworn in as the world’s youngest sitting prime minister and Finland’s youngest ever.

She leads a coalition government of five parties, four of them led by women under 35, symbolising the passing of the baton to a younger generation in a country that has long had a high proportion of women MPs. Now to face the unions, whose wage demands led to her predecessor’s resignation.

Bad week

While SA reeled from unprecedented power cuts described by President Cyril Ramaphosa as "devastating for the country" because they were "causing our economy great harm and disrupting the lives of citizens", he nonetheless saw fit to fly to Egypt to attend a conference of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace & Development. He later abandoned the trip and returned home, where he was due to meet Eskom executives to deal with the crisis that could plunge SA into a recession.

