A bad week for Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

Good week

It was a tough election, he "campaigned like hell" and despite the dive in his support from 87% in the previous poll to 56% in the voting last week, Hage Geingob is still president of Namibia. He told supporters he was proud the elections were free and fair — his ruling Swapo party lost its two-thirds majority after winning 63 seats (down from 77) in the 96-member legislature. In the context of a stagnant economy, a major drought and the biggest corruption scandal since independence, he was indeed lucky to be re-elected.