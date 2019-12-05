A bad week for Amazon’s Jeff Bezos
Good week
It was a tough election, he "campaigned like hell" and despite the dive in his support from 87% in the previous poll to 56% in the voting last week, Hage Geingob is still president of Namibia. He told supporters he was proud the elections were free and fair — his ruling Swapo party lost its two-thirds majority after winning 63 seats (down from 77) in the 96-member legislature. In the context of a stagnant economy, a major drought and the biggest corruption scandal since independence, he was indeed lucky to be re-elected.
Bad week
Amazon, which has made founder Jeff Bezos the world’s richest person, was named as the worst offender of five US tech giants collectively accused of "aggressively avoiding" $100bn in tax over the past decade. Fair Tax Mark, a tax transparency campaign group, found that Amazon paid just $3.4bn in tax while it recorded $960.5bn in revenue and $26.8bn in profit. Then a Polish museum criticised the online retailer for selling Christmas ornaments decorated with images of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. Ouch.