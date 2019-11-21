It’s been a good week for Gwen Ngwenya

Gwen Ngwenya looks to be a shoo-in to get her old job back as DA policy head. Party interim leader John Steenhuisen and federal council chair Helen Zille favour her return to the post she quit almost a year ago because, she said in a stinging letter to then leader Mmusi Maimane, the DA under him did not take policy seriously. A true-blue liberal who strongly favours a nonracial alternative to BEE, Ngwenya would be delighted to be "at the frontline of the battle of ideas", which is where she thought she’d be the first time round.