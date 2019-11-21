News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

It’s been a good week for Gwen Ngwenya

It looks like Ngwenya will get her old job back as DA policy head

21 November 2019 - 04:00

Gwen Ngwenya looks to be a shoo-in to get her old job back as DA policy head. Party interim leader John Steenhuisen and federal council chair Helen Zille favour her return to the post she quit almost a year ago because, she said in a stinging letter to then leader Mmusi Maimane, the DA under him did not take policy seriously. A true-blue liberal who strongly favours a nonracial alternative to BEE, Ngwenya would be delighted to be "at the frontline of the battle of ideas", which is where she thought she’d be the first time round.

Grace Mugabe has acted outside the law, once again. Zimbabwe’s former first lady hired bouncers to remove three people she claimed had "invaded" one of "her" farms, Teviotdale, outside Harare. Adonia Makombe, Nyika Chifamba and Sahungwe Hungwe had to flee when Grace and sons Robert jnr and Chatunga set thugs on them. She seized the land from them during Robert Mugabe’s rule. They finally decided to take back their place long after the high court said they could. Grace had threatened to appeal but hasn’t yet done so.

A bad week for Jacob Zuma

An order forcing Jacob Zuma to delete a tweet about Derek Hanekom was upheld by the high court
1 week ago

