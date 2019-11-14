A bad week for Jacob Zuma

A bad week

Commiserations to Jacob Zuma. The ex-president not only lost his appeal against a court order forcing him to delete a tweet in which he called ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom a "known enemy agent" but, due to illness, had to forgo the opportunity to appear for a second time before the state capture commission of inquiry. We hope he makes a speedy recovery so he can travel to Parktown in Joburg and put to rest the allegations that, he says, are part of a grand conspiracy that led to his ousting. Thoughts and prayers.