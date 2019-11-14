A bad week for Jacob Zuma
An order forcing Zuma to delete a tweet about Derek Hanekom was upheld by the high court
A good week
A Brazilian supreme court ruling that a defendant may be jailed only after all appeals have been exhausted led to the release of popular former leftist president Lula da Silva, pending an appeal. He’d served 580 days of a nine-year sentence for corruption based on charges many believe were fabricated. Indeed, the judge who found him guilty was made justice minister by incoming far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who, opinion polls had indicated, would almost certainly have been defeated by Lula in the election a year ago.
A bad week
Commiserations to Jacob Zuma. The ex-president not only lost his appeal against a court order forcing him to delete a tweet in which he called ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom a "known enemy agent" but, due to illness, had to forgo the opportunity to appear for a second time before the state capture commission of inquiry. We hope he makes a speedy recovery so he can travel to Parktown in Joburg and put to rest the allegations that, he says, are part of a grand conspiracy that led to his ousting. Thoughts and prayers.