HOT PROPERTY: Country living in the heart of Irene, Centurion
This R12m property offers secure country living within easy reach of Pretoria and Joburg
WHERE: Southdowns Estate, Centurion
PRICE: R12m
WHO: Seeff
This property in the heart of Irene, which is part of Centurion, offers secure country living within easy reach of Pretoria and Joburg. It is a contemporary, north-facing home that offers 978m² of living space and five en suite bedrooms, open-plan living areas, a cinema room and a study. Additional features include four garages and domestic accommodation.
WHERE: Monaghan Farm, Joburg
PRICE: R5.95m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This L-shaped home, with views of the surrounding mountains, has an ideal indoor-outdoor flow — its living areas open to the patio, swimming pool and garden. The property consists of three bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms. Additional features include epoxy flooring throughout, a rainwater tank, a heat pump and a vegetable garden.