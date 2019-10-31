HOT PROPERTY: Country living in the heart of Irene, Centurion

WHERE: Southdowns Estate, Centurion

PRICE: R12m

WHO: Seeff

This property in the heart of Irene, which is part of Centurion, offers secure country living within easy reach of Pretoria and Joburg. It is a contemporary, north-facing home that offers 978m² of living space and five en suite bedrooms, open-plan living areas, a cinema room and a study. Additional features include four garages and domestic accommodation.