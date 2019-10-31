News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

HOT PROPERTY: Country living in the heart of Irene, Centurion

This R12m property offers secure country living within easy reach of Pretoria and Joburg

31 October 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Southdowns Estate, Centurion

PRICE: R12m

WHO: Seeff

This property in the heart of Irene, which is part of Centurion, offers secure country living within easy reach of Pretoria and Joburg. It is a contemporary, north-facing home that offers 978m² of living space and five en suite bedrooms, open-plan living areas, a cinema room and a study. Additional features include four garages and domestic accommodation.

WHERE: Monaghan Farm, Joburg

PRICE: R5.95m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This L-shaped home, with views of the surrounding mountains, has an ideal indoor-outdoor flow — its living areas open to the patio, swimming pool and garden. The property consists of three bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms. Additional features include epoxy flooring throughout, a rainwater tank, a heat pump and a vegetable garden.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.