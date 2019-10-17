A bad week for Jacob Zuma

A bad week

The high court in Pietermaritzburg dismissed with costs the bid by former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales for a permanent stay of prosecution on charges of corruption and money laundering. He therefore will, it seems, get what he has always said he wants — his day in court. But of course he will appeal, despite claiming he has no money. Zuma has defaulted on a R7.8m loan he took from VBS Mutual Bank to pay back the state for upgrades to his Nkandla home, which he now stands to lose.