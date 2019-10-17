News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Jacob Zuma

It seems, he will get what he has always said he wants – his day in court

17 October 2019 - 05:00

A good week

Kenyan long-distance phenomenon Eliud Kipchoge shaved two minutes off his own world marathon record to become the first person to break the two-hour barrier, clocking 1:59:40 for the 26.2-mile event in Vienna, Austria. He achieved this milestone with the help of 41 runners pacing him in what was not an open event, so it does not count as an official world record. But it was a moment in athletics history that Kipchoge likened to Roger Bannister’s feat in breaking the four-minute mile barrier in 1954.

A bad week

The high court in Pietermaritzburg dismissed with costs the bid by former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales for a permanent stay of prosecution on charges of corruption and money laundering. He therefore will, it seems, get what he has always said he wants — his day in court. But of course he will appeal, despite claiming he has no money. Zuma has defaulted on a R7.8m loan he took from VBS Mutual Bank to pay back the state for upgrades to his Nkandla home, which he now stands to lose.

Jacob Zuma goes to court to face charge of corruption

Zuma is accused of taking kickbacks before he became president from the R51bn purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military equipment
National
2 days ago

Eliud Kipchoge smashes mythical two-hour marathon barrier

Olympic champion became the first ever to run a marathon in under two hours
Sport
4 days ago

