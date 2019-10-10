A good week for Limpopo farmer David Rakgase

A good week

Limpopo farmer David Rakgase’s dream of buying the farm he’s worked for 30 years is closer to being realised after the government dropped its perverse plan to appeal last month’s court ruling that it had breached the constitution in the way it handled the matter. Rakgase took the agriculture department to court after it cancelled a 2002 offer to sell him the farm, Nooitgedacht, under a land redistribution programme. It’s a victory for black farmers in a similar position, against a ruling party unable to advance beyond empty promises.