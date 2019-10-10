News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Limpopo farmer David Rakgase

It’s a victory for black farmers against a ruling party unable to advance beyond empty promises

10 October 2019 - 05:00

A good week

Limpopo farmer David Rakgase’s dream of buying the farm he’s worked for 30 years is closer to being realised after the government dropped its perverse plan to appeal last month’s court ruling that it had breached the constitution in the way it handled the matter. Rakgase took the agriculture department to court after it cancelled a 2002 offer to sell him the farm, Nooitgedacht, under a land redistribution programme. It’s a victory for black farmers in a similar position, against a ruling party unable to advance beyond empty promises.

A bad week

Embarrassment all round as Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Twitter laid into party veterans Tony Leon and Helen Zille for wanting to oust Mmusi Maimane as DA leader, based on the party’s election losses and lack of focus. Labelling this a "racist strategy" Mashaba railed: "Our DA hijacked by far right-wing organisation ... We can’t go back to people who admire evil apartheid past." It’s unbecoming of Mashaba to play the race card. He should concentrate more on fixing Joburg’s crumbling infrastructure instead.

