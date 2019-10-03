A bad week for Donald Trump

A good week

It was not only South Africans in green and gold who impressed in the Rugby World Cup at the weekend; it was also Japan’s Pieter "Lappies" Labuschagne. The 30-year-old SA-born flanker, who plays club rugby in Japan, was picked to lead the hosts, ahead of regular captain Michael Leitch, against Ireland last Saturday — and took them to a famous 19-12 victory. If Labuschagne can inspire the Brave Blossoms to wins over Samoa and Scotland, there’s every chance they could face the Boks in the quarterfinals.