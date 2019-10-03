A bad week for Donald Trump
A good week
It was not only South Africans in green and gold who impressed in the Rugby World Cup at the weekend; it was also Japan’s Pieter "Lappies" Labuschagne. The 30-year-old SA-born flanker, who plays club rugby in Japan, was picked to lead the hosts, ahead of regular captain Michael Leitch, against Ireland last Saturday — and took them to a famous 19-12 victory. If Labuschagne can inspire the Brave Blossoms to wins over Samoa and Scotland, there’s every chance they could face the Boks in the quarterfinals.
A bad week
Public support for US President Donald Trump to be impeached for trying to coerce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden appears to be growing. A CNN poll shows 47% of Americans — and a rising number of Republicans — support the move. One former Trump adviser says the issue is "a lot worse" than that of former president Richard Nixon. The House intelligence committee chair said he should be "questioned at the highest level for fraud and treason".