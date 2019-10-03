News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Donald Trump

Public support for US President Donald Trump to be impeached appears to be growing

03 October 2019 - 05:00

A good week

It was not only South Africans in green and gold who impressed in the Rugby World Cup at the weekend; it was also Japan’s Pieter "Lappies" Labuschagne. The 30-year-old SA-born flanker, who plays club rugby in Japan, was picked to lead the hosts, ahead of regular captain Michael Leitch, against Ireland last Saturday — and took them to a famous 19-12 victory. If Labuschagne can inspire the Brave Blossoms to wins over Samoa and Scotland, there’s every chance they could face the Boks in the quarterfinals.

A bad week

Public support for US President Donald Trump to be impeached for trying to coerce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden appears to be growing. A CNN poll shows 47% of Americans — and a rising number of Republicans — support the move. One former Trump adviser says the issue is "a lot worse" than that of former president Richard Nixon. The House intelligence committee chair said he should be "questioned at the highest level for fraud and treason".

Two more officials to speak about Ukraine as Trump impeachment calls ramp up

The special representative for Ukraine, and the US ambassador to the country, are to meet with House committees
World
21 hours ago

Most read

1.
ANC green-lights equity partners for SOEs
News & Fox
2.
Wits Business School director Sibusiso Sibisi ...
News & Fox
3.
Huawei ups the ante with Mate 30 Pro
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
Where should we invest our money?
News & Fox / Digital
5.
A bad week for Donald Trump
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

Ukraine gas mogul feels the heat of US impeachment probe

World

Impeachment may be just what market needs

Opinion

Trump may actually be (drum roll) right about one thing in Ukraine

Opinion

Democrats urge witnesses of Trump-Ukraine matter to come forward

World / Americas

Former Ukrainian PM says investigate the Bidens, as protocol

World

And the hits keep on coming: more from Trump’s Ukraine call

World / Americas

US farm belt has seen little return on loyalty to Donald Trump, but that could ...

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.