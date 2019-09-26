A bad week for Mmusi Maimane

A bad week

The DA’s federal executive is "deeply concerned" over the party’s poor performance in recent by-elections. Leader Mmusi Maimane must be reeling as the slump at the polls follows controversy over a R4m home he rents in Cape Town. Though the party’s leadership structure still expresses confidence in Maimane, he increasingly appears out of his depth. The DA insists it will not call an early congress to replace him, so he is therefore up for re-election in 2021, as the party gears up for another crucial local election.