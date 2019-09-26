News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane must be reeling as the party’s poor performance in recent by-elections follows controversy over a R4m home he rents in Cape Town

26 September 2019 - 05:00

A good week

It was with some relish that Mohsin Tajbhai, the recently appointed CEO of Grand Parade Investments, reported a long-awaited profit serving at key investment, Burger King. After the bitter pill of voluntarily liquidating its Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins operations, and selling its Spur Corp investment, Burger King delivered more than R1bn in revenue and finally chipped in at the bottom line. With new Burger King outlets showing growth, Tajbhai will be looking to dish out generous dividends to hungry shareholders.

A bad week

The DA’s federal executive is "deeply concerned" over the party’s poor performance in recent by-elections. Leader Mmusi Maimane must be reeling as the slump at the polls follows controversy over a R4m home he rents in Cape Town. Though the party’s leadership structure still expresses confidence in Maimane, he increasingly appears out of his depth. The DA insists it will not call an early congress to replace him, so he is therefore up for re-election in 2021, as the party gears up for another crucial local election.

Numbers don’t lie: the steady weakening of the DA

Electoral maths shows the steady weakening of the DA – and it doesn’t bode well for leader Mmusi Maimane amid party infighting
4 hours ago

