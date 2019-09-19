A bad week for Trevor Manuel
The normally silver-tongued Manuel, Old Mutual’s chair, was irked that the board’s decision could be “overturned by a single individual who happens to wear a robe”
A good week
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called out faceless accusers on Twitter who allege, without evidence, that judges were paid by CR17, Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC leadership campaign. Mogoeng’s office is to ask the police to look into who is behind the allegations of judicial capture — which have also been made by certain populist politicians. Countering any such perception, he said: "Gratuitous allegations of corruption can only delegitimise the judiciary and imperil our constitutional democracy."
A bad week
That old saw "the law is an ass" is probably not one to invoke at a time when scoundrels known and unknown are trying to undermine the judiciary. A savvy politician like Trevor Manuel should know that. But frustrated at judge Brian Mashile having twice blocked Old Mutual’s firing of CEO Peter Moyo, the normally silver-tongued Manuel, Old Mutual’s chair, was irked that the board’s decision could be "overturned by a single individual who happens to wear a robe". He was duly slammed — then apologised profusely.