A bad week for Trevor Manuel

A bad week

That old saw "the law is an ass" is probably not one to invoke at a time when scoundrels known and unknown are trying to undermine the judiciary. A savvy politician like Trevor Manuel should know that. But frustrated at judge Brian Mashile having twice blocked Old Mutual’s firing of CEO Peter Moyo, the normally silver-tongued Manuel, Old Mutual’s chair, was irked that the board’s decision could be "overturned by a single individual who happens to wear a robe". He was duly slammed — then apologised profusely.