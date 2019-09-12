A bad week for Gwede Mantashe

A bad week

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe might want to keep a low profile after extolling the wonders of a fictitious mineral at an Australian mining forum. A new battery mineral called Hazenile was "discovered in abundance … between the crypte and throne room in the Congo Caves in the Western Cape [sic throughout]". This was lifted from a website, where it is marked as an April Fool’s joke. "He meant Helen Zille," the former DA leader explained. "They have been trying to sell me to the Aussies for years."