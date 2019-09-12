A bad week for Gwede Mantashe
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe might want to keep a low profile after extolling the wonders of a fictitious mineral at an Australian mining forum
A good week
An SA choir that was started in 2009 as an after-school activity in the village of Moutse in Limpopo has taken the world by storm and made the country proud on the popular US television show America’s Got Talent. After a powerful rendition of Whitney Houston’s hit song Higher Love last Thursday, the Ndlovu Youth Choir — clad in matching outfits with distinctly local beaded detail — hit all the right notes and made it into the finals of the competition, which will be screened next week.
A bad week
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe might want to keep a low profile after extolling the wonders of a fictitious mineral at an Australian mining forum. A new battery mineral called Hazenile was "discovered in abundance … between the crypte and throne room in the Congo Caves in the Western Cape [sic throughout]". This was lifted from a website, where it is marked as an April Fool’s joke. "He meant Helen Zille," the former DA leader explained. "They have been trying to sell me to the Aussies for years."