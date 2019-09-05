A good week for Pansy Tlakula

A good week

SA’s information regulator Pansy Tlakula requested the court papers in the case involving President Cyril Ramaphosa and the controversial public protector over her report on the Bosasa donation to Ramaphosa’s ANC election campaign. Tlakula is concerned that privacy laws may have been breached during the investigation. If so, she could well join the case as a friend of the court. "We would like to check," she said, "whether there is anything that relates to our mandate, the protection of personal information." Right on.