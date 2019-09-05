News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Pansy Tlakula

SA’s information regulator has requested the court papers in the case involving President Ramaphosa and the public protector over her report on the Bosasa donation to Ramaphosa’s ANC election campaign

05 September 2019 - 05:00

A good week

SA’s information regulator Pansy Tlakula requested the court papers in the case involving President Cyril Ramaphosa and the controversial public protector over her report on the Bosasa donation to Ramaphosa’s ANC election campaign. Tlakula is concerned that privacy laws may have been breached during the investigation. If so, she could well join the case as a friend of the court. "We would like to check," she said, "whether there is anything that relates to our mandate, the protection of personal information." Right on.

A bad week

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane delivered a heartfelt address at the memorial service for Gavin Watson, the late Bosasa boss. Mokonyane was among the senior ANC leaders at the receiving end of Watson’s generosity, as the Zondo inquiry into state capture has heard. She has yet to answer the allegations but vowed that the "time will come" when she will reveal the true nature of her ties to Watson, which wasn’t about receiving chicken and braai packs. We wait with bated breath.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Gavin Watson’s death — is this the death knell for part of the state-capture inquiry?

In his death as in his life, the late Bosasa don remains an enigma and takes with him the dark secrets of SA’s underworld to the otherworld
