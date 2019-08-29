A good week for IFP’s Mangosuthu Buthelezi

A good week

After perennial calls for him to make way for new blood, the once controversial IFP leader and former KwaZulu chief minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi finally stepped down as president of the party he founded 44 years ago. He turns 91 this week and could no doubt use the break. "The story of the IFP is deeply intertwined with my own story; the story of Buthelezi," he observed, adding that the party "has a future beyond my own". His successor, Velenkosini Hlabisa, was groomed to take over and is unlikely to change tack.