A good week for IFP’s Mangosuthu Buthelezi
The once controversial IFP leader and former KwaZulu chief minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi finally stepped down as president of the party he founded 44 years ago
A good week
After perennial calls for him to make way for new blood, the once controversial IFP leader and former KwaZulu chief minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi finally stepped down as president of the party he founded 44 years ago. He turns 91 this week and could no doubt use the break. "The story of the IFP is deeply intertwined with my own story; the story of Buthelezi," he observed, adding that the party "has a future beyond my own". His successor, Velenkosini Hlabisa, was groomed to take over and is unlikely to change tack.
A bad week
US Fed chair Jay Powell was once again lambasted by President Donald Trump (who of course nominated him for the job). Why? Powell, speaking at the Fed’s annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, dared to suggest there was little the central bank could do to counteract Trump’s trade war with China, which was fuelling economic anxiety. "My only question is," Trump raged on Twitter with his trademark contempt for norms such as the bank’s independence, "who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?"