A bad week for Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu

A good week

Eccentric he may be, but ousted Nuclear Energy Corp chair Kelvin Kemm’s name was cleared by the courts on Friday. He was fired by former energy minister Jeff Radebe in December for gross misconduct, but the Pretoria high court found that the minister acted too hastily in removing Kemm and board member Pamela Bosman when he disbanded the board. The judgment set aside Kemm’s removal, but it doesn’t mean he can return to work, as his term expired in March. He did at least strike a blow for fair governance.