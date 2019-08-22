A bad week for Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu
His decision defies diplomatic norms and sets a dangerous precedent
A good week
Eccentric he may be, but ousted Nuclear Energy Corp chair Kelvin Kemm’s name was cleared by the courts on Friday. He was fired by former energy minister Jeff Radebe in December for gross misconduct, but the Pretoria high court found that the minister acted too hastily in removing Kemm and board member Pamela Bosman when he disbanded the board. The judgment set aside Kemm’s removal, but it doesn’t mean he can return to work, as his term expired in March. He did at least strike a blow for fair governance.
A bad week
Instead of engaging with US lawmakers Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib (two of the Squad of four ethnic minority congresswomen US President Donald Trump said should go back to the countries they "came from") Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu took Trump’s advice and barred them from visiting Israel and Palestine. He claims they planned to "strengthen the boycott against us and deny Israel’s legitimacy". His decision defies diplomatic norms and sets a dangerous precedent.