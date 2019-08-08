A bad week for Donald Trump

A good week

SA’s next wave of swimmers is here. After Tatjana Schoenmaker won silver in her 200m breaststroke at the World Swimming Championships in South Korea, Zane Waddell took gold in the 50m men’s backstroke in 24.43sec, beating world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov. It was the Free Stater’s first world title at the biennial event and boosts his chances for the 100m at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. And Schoenmaker went on to win two golds in the 100m and 200m breaststroke at the Swimming World Cup in Tokyo.