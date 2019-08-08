News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Donald Trump

08 August 2019 - 05:00

A good week

SA’s next wave of swimmers is here. After Tatjana Schoenmaker won silver in her 200m breaststroke at the World Swimming Championships in South Korea, Zane Waddell took gold in the 50m men’s backstroke in 24.43sec, beating world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov. It was the Free Stater’s first world title at the biennial event and boosts his chances for the 100m at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. And Schoenmaker went on to win two golds in the 100m and 200m breaststroke at the Swimming World Cup in Tokyo.

A bad week

Fuelling the China trade war just when markets thought a deal was in sight, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he intends, from September 1, to slap 10% tariffs on $300bn of Chinese goods not already subject to tariffs. Beijing vowed to retaliate and could devalue its currency, which would hurt US manufacturers. The move undercut decent enough US payroll data for June. Then mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton left 31 dead and reignited the furore over gun control and white supremacy.

