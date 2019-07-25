News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Pioneer Foods CEO Tertius Carstens

You know you run a good business when one of the world’s biggest companies wants it. Take a bow, Tertius Carstens, CEO of Pioneer Foods

25 July 2019 - 05:00

A good week

You know you run a good business when one of the world’s biggest companies wants it. Take a bow, Tertius Carstens, CEO of Pioneer Foods. PepsiCo, the third-largest food and drink company (owner of Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Lay’s, Tropicana, 7 UP, Doritos, Quaker Foods and Fritos) will acquire the SA food giant for R24bn. Pioneer owns Bokomo, Ceres, Sasko, Liqui-Fruit and Spekko. The deal was scuppered in 2017 because of political unease under then president Jacob Zuma. Could things be looking up for SA Inc?

A bad week

Puerto Ricans have kept up angry demands for the US territory’s governor, Ricardo Rosselló, to resign, following the leaking of thousands of scandalous text messages between him and his inner circle. They expose a sexist, homophobic attitude and a joke about dead bodies during Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island in 2017. Rosselló resigned on Sunday as president of the ruling party and said he would not run for re-election next year. That’s not soon enough, the people want him gone already.

