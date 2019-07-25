A good week for Pioneer Foods CEO Tertius Carstens

A bad week

Puerto Ricans have kept up angry demands for the US territory’s governor, Ricardo Rosselló, to resign, following the leaking of thousands of scandalous text messages between him and his inner circle. They expose a sexist, homophobic attitude and a joke about dead bodies during Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island in 2017. Rosselló resigned on Sunday as president of the ruling party and said he would not run for re-election next year. That’s not soon enough, the people want him gone already.