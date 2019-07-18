A bad week for Bruce Koloane

A bad week

Calls are mounting for SA’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Bruce Koloane, to be recalled after he admitted under oath to the state capture commission that he abused his office while he was chief of state protocol. He did so by clearing the way for former president Jacob Zuma’s pals, the Gupta family, to illegally land an aircraft at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013. International relations minister Naledi Pandor said she planned to discuss Koloane’s suitability as an envoy with President Cyril Ramaphosa.