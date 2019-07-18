News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Bruce Koloane

International relations minister Naledi Pandor says she plans to discuss Koloane’s suitability as an envoy with President Cyril Ramaphosa

18 July 2019 - 05:00

A good week

SA’s foremost HIV/Aids researcher Salim Abdool Karim was inducted as a fellow of the prestigious Royal Society, an honour he shares with greats such as Isaac Newton, Christopher Wren and Albert Einstein. Prof Karim is the director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA. He chairs the UNAids Scientific Expert Panel and the World Health Organisation (WHO) strategic & technical advisory group on HIV. He is also a member of the WHO TB-HIV task force, and has won several accolades for his work.

Bruce Koloane. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES
A bad week

Calls are mounting for SA’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Bruce Koloane, to be recalled after he admitted under oath to the state capture commission that he abused his office while he was chief of state protocol. He did so by clearing the way for former president Jacob Zuma’s pals, the Gupta family, to illegally land an aircraft at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013. International relations minister Naledi Pandor said she planned to discuss Koloane’s suitability as an envoy with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

