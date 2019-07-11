A good week for Thembinkosi Lorch

A good week

Current Premier Soccer League player’s player and footballer of the season Thembinkosi Lorch was named the man of the match after his 85th-minute goal for Bafana Bafana knocked hosts and favourites Egypt out of the Africa Cup of Nations competition and kept SA hopes alive. SA’s 1-0 win in the last-16 game stunned the rest of Africa.

SA sports fans, dejected by Banyana Banyana’s crashing out of the women’s Soccer World Cup and the Proteas’ early exit from the Cricket World Cup, were elated. For days, at least.