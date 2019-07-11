A good week for Thembinkosi Lorch
SA’s 1-0 win in the last-16 game against Egypt stunned the rest of Africa
A good week
Current Premier Soccer League player’s player and footballer of the season Thembinkosi Lorch was named the man of the match after his 85th-minute goal for Bafana Bafana knocked hosts and favourites Egypt out of the Africa Cup of Nations competition and kept SA hopes alive. SA’s 1-0 win in the last-16 game stunned the rest of Africa.
SA sports fans, dejected by Banyana Banyana’s crashing out of the women’s Soccer World Cup and the Proteas’ early exit from the Cricket World Cup, were elated. For days, at least.
A bad week
After 67 years of rollicking irreverence, Mad magazine has become the latest victim of the digital era. The humour rag’s circulation reached more than 2-million in the 1970s. Owner DC Comics said Mad’s business model is to be drastically scaled back.
It will after next month create new content for only one annual issue, while other issues published during the year will feature old content with a new cover. No doubt the reaction of Alfred E Neuman, who debuted as the mag’s cover mascot in 1956, was: "What, me worry?"