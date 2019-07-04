A good week for Cori Gauff
A good week
At 15 the youngest player to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon, 313th ranked Cori "Coco" Gauff upended five-time champion Venus Williams, 39, in straight sets — 6-4, 6-4 — in her first Grand Slam match.
Williams apparently said, when she saw the draw: "Please don’t put me against Coco Gauff because it’s like looking in the mirror [of when I was younger]." John McEnroe, a three-time singles winner at Wimbledon, said of Gauff: "If she’s not No 1 in the world by 20, I will be absolutely shocked."
A bad week
Among the ANC’s dubious picks to head parliamentary committees was convicted fraudster Zukiswa Faku — now dropped as prospective chair of the basic education portfolio committee.
Equal Education, an NGO, picketed against her getting the job during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.
In 2016 Faku copped three years’ house arrest and community service for misusing her municipal credit card while mayor of Buffalo City, and has since been embroiled in other alleged fraud. But why stop at her?