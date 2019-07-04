A good week for Cori Gauff

A good week

At 15 the youngest player to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon, 313th ranked Cori "Coco" Gauff upended five-time champion Venus Williams, 39, in straight sets — 6-4, 6-4 — in her first Grand Slam match.

Williams apparently said, when she saw the draw: "Please don’t put me against Coco Gauff because it’s like looking in the mirror [of when I was younger]." John McEnroe, a three-time singles winner at Wimbledon, said of Gauff: "If she’s not No 1 in the world by 20, I will be absolutely shocked."