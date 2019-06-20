A bad week for Zindzi Mandela
A good week
In a nice parting gift to Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe, who steps down next month, the Pretoria High Court ordered Trillian Capital Partners to pay back almost R600m to the power utility. The court said Eskom’s payments to Gupta-linked Trillian were "unlawful and invalid". Last year McKinsey apologised and paid back over R1bn in irregular payments to Eskom. The court agreed with Eskom that the "only and effective remedy, that is just and equitable [and] will strengthen the rule of law" is for Trillian to pay back the money.
A bad week
SA’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, hit out at "white cowards and shivering land thieves" in a series of tweets that had the international relations department nonplussed. "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over ... Finally #The LandIsOurs," was one gem addressed to "thieving rapist descendants of Van Riebeck [sic]". The department said the envoy had broken its social media policy rules. It was "trying to verify if she tweeted these comments so that we can decide on a way forward". Is her term due to end?
Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019