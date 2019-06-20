A bad week for Zindzi Mandela

A good week

In a nice parting gift to Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe, who steps down next month, the Pretoria High Court ordered Trillian Capital Partners to pay back almost R600m to the power utility. The court said Eskom’s payments to Gupta-linked Trillian were "unlawful and invalid". Last year McKinsey apologised and paid back over R1bn in irregular payments to Eskom. The court agreed with Eskom that the "only and effective remedy, that is just and equitable [and] will strengthen the rule of law" is for Trillian to pay back the money.