A bad week for Faf du Plessis

A good week
The order by Switzerland’s top court temporarily suspending world athletics body the IAAF’s rules on testosterone levels in women’s athletics is a big victory for Caster Semenya. SA’s double Olympics champion can now compete in races of 400m to a mile without medication until at least June 25, when the IAAF must respond. The case is likely to be protracted, which could mean Semenya is able to defend her 800m title in Doha in September. It could also see the testosterone rules set aside in their entirety.
A bad week
The Proteas’ thrashing by hosts England in the opening match of the Cricket World Cup, followed by their loss to Bangladesh, left captain Faf du Plessis "gutted" and "extremely disappointed". Du Plessis is captaining the Proteas for the first time at a World Cup, and his campaign seems in tatters. "I’m not even going to try to make excuses," he said. "What I can tell [the fans] is that we will keep fighting." So he should. After all, favourites England were then beaten by Pakistan, who’d lost to the West Indies.