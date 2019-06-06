A bad week for Faf du Plessis

A bad week

The Proteas’ thrashing by hosts England in the opening match of the Cricket World Cup, followed by their loss to Bangladesh, left captain Faf du Plessis "gutted" and "extremely disappointed". Du Plessis is captaining the Proteas for the first time at a World Cup, and his campaign seems in tatters. "I’m not even going to try to make excuses," he said. "What I can tell [the fans] is that we will keep fighting." So he should. After all, favourites England were then beaten by Pakistan, who’d lost to the West Indies.