A bad week for Old Mutual’s Peter Moyo
A good week for ...
Confounding critics, Telkom added 4.5-million mobile subscribers in the year to March 2019. It’s nowhere near Vodacom or MTN, but Telkom’s mobile service revenue was up 58% as active subscribers grew to 9.7-million. Other highlights of the provisional results presented by CEO Sipho Maseko: operating revenue up 5.3% to R41.8bn; headline EPS up 22.6% to R7.22; earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation up 8.5% to R11.3bn; prepaid subscribers up 109% to 7.8-million. The share lifted. Cell C beware.
And a bad week for ...
It was all smiles at the relisting of Old Mutual in June 2018. Now chair Trevor Manuel and outgoing CEO Peter Moyo are barely on speaking terms. Moyo lost his job on the grounds of an unmanageable conflict of interest. Shareholders and analysts are unconvinced. Moyo has been a major shareholder in a BEE group — private equity firm NMT Capital, which invests on behalf of Old Mutual Life Assurance — for years and Mutual has always known. The board thought it could manage the situation. Clearly not.