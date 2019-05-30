News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Old Mutual’s Peter Moyo

Moyo lost his job on the grounds of an unmanageable conflict of interest. Shareholders and analysts are unconvinced

30 May 2019 - 05:00

A good week for ...

Confounding critics, Telkom added 4.5-million mobile subscribers in the year to March 2019. It’s nowhere near Vodacom or MTN, but Telkom’s mobile service revenue was up 58% as active subscribers grew to 9.7-million. Other highlights of the provisional results presented by CEO Sipho Maseko: operating revenue up 5.3% to R41.8bn; headline EPS up 22.6% to R7.22; earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation up 8.5% to R11.3bn; prepaid subscribers up 109% to 7.8-million. The share lifted. Cell C beware.

And a bad week for ...

It was all smiles at the relisting of Old Mutual in June 2018. Now chair Trevor Manuel and outgoing CEO Peter Moyo are barely on speaking terms. Moyo lost his job on the grounds of an unmanageable conflict of interest. Shareholders and analysts are unconvinced. Moyo has been a major shareholder in a BEE group — private equity firm NMT Capital, which invests on behalf of Old Mutual Life Assurance — for years and Mutual has always known. The board thought it could manage the situation. Clearly not.

Most read

1.
ENTREPRENEUR: Taking off with aviation ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
Christo Wiese attends launch of unauthorised ...
News & Fox
3.
SA’s flourishing gaming scene
News & Fox / Digital
4.
SA’s unemployment rate in numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
Massmart waiting for new blood
News & Fox

Related Articles

Telkom to seek equity partner for tower property division

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: How Telkom beat profit expectations

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom’s shares soar on better-than-expected financials

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom shares hit 10-year high as foreign investors pile in

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom shares soar on more demanding investor expectations

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Peter Moyo digs in over full exit deal with Old Mutual

Companies / Financial Services

Day of drama as Old Mutual puts CEO on ice

Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.