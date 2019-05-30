A bad week for Old Mutual’s Peter Moyo

And a bad week for ...

It was all smiles at the relisting of Old Mutual in June 2018. Now chair Trevor Manuel and outgoing CEO Peter Moyo are barely on speaking terms. Moyo lost his job on the grounds of an unmanageable conflict of interest. Shareholders and analysts are unconvinced. Moyo has been a major shareholder in a BEE group — private equity firm NMT Capital, which invests on behalf of Old Mutual Life Assurance — for years and Mutual has always known. The board thought it could manage the situation. Clearly not.