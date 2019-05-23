A bad week for Jacob Zuma

And a bad week for ...

Shamelessly twisting the facts, former president Jacob Zuma told supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg high court that the National Prosecuting Authority had a vendetta against him — and that five judges had acquitted him of the corruption charges against him since 2004. Not true. On the contrary, Zuma’s "Stalingrad" defence has used every tactic to avoid his day in court. Odiously equating the charges against him with "apartheid justice", he insists: "There is no case against me, there never will be." We’ll see.