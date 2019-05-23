News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Jacob Zuma

Shamelessly twisting the facts, former president Jacob Zuma told supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg high court that the NPA had a vendetta against him

23 May 2019 - 05:00

A good week for ...

Adcorp’s turnaround strategy under CEO Innocent Dutiro seems on track. The workforce-management company is to pay a dividend, of 96.1c a share, for the first time since 2016. Dutiro, who took the reins in October 2017, also announced a net after-tax profit of R262m for the year to February, reversing the previous year’s R561m loss. Revenue was slightly down, at R15.1bn — not bad in a flat economy with one of the highest jobless rates. Dutiro noted: "The drive to rightsize the business … is yielding positive outcomes."

And a bad week for ...

Shamelessly twisting the facts, former president Jacob Zuma told supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg high court that the National Prosecuting Authority had a vendetta against him — and that five judges had acquitted him of the corruption charges against him since 2004. Not true. On the contrary, Zuma’s "Stalingrad" defence has used every tactic to avoid his day in court. Odiously equating the charges against him with "apartheid justice", he insists: "There is no case against me, there never will be." We’ll see.

Zuma in court: politics, power, prosecution

Jacob Zuma’s relationship with the National Prosecuting Authority would seem to have waxed and waned with his own political fortunes ...
9 hours ago

