A good week for Stephen van Coller

CEO Stephen van Coller may have only unveiled a turnaround plan for EOH last month, but Mr Market has already piled in with good cheer. Early in April, the share price of the technology services company traded below R10. In a week (to Monday), it rose over 20% and is up 130% over a month to R24.30 this week.

It will be a decisive year for EOH. It has to come back from governance failures and the loss of a key contract with Microsoft. But the value investor will want to keep an eye on this one.