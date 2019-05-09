A good week for Stephen van Coller
It will be a decisive year for EOH
CEO Stephen van Coller may have only unveiled a turnaround plan for EOH last month, but Mr Market has already piled in with good cheer. Early in April, the share price of the technology services company traded below R10. In a week (to Monday), it rose over 20% and is up 130% over a month to R24.30 this week.
It will be a decisive year for EOH. It has to come back from governance failures and the loss of a key contract with Microsoft. But the value investor will want to keep an eye on this one.
Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr posted a video on Facebook of himself throwing a tantrum — he drives over his DStv decoder and throws his satellite dish off the roof of his house. Hofmeyr was reacting to the company’s decision to "not carry content that includes Hofmeyr on any of its platforms". Hofmeyr has urged his supporters to boycott MultiChoice. Since then, his fans have driven over their decoders, flung them off rooftops and even set them alight on a braai. No more rugby for them, then.