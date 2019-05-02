A bad week for Brian Molefe
Once regarded as a future finance minister, Brian Molefe seems to have run out of road
A good week for ...
The president gave his backers and his election hopes a not insignificant boost by firing deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba and specialised commercial crime unit head Lawrence Mrwebi after the Mokgoro commission found neither to be fit or proper to hold office. Might his plan to deal with corruption be slowly coming together? Strengthening the view that he is SA’s best hope, the influential weekly magazine The Economist said on its cover: "To stop the rot in SA, back Cyril Ramaphosa."
A bad week for ...
Once regarded as a future finance minister, Brian Molefe seems to have run out of road. The former Eskom CEO who resigned under a cloud in 2016 lost a third attempt to squash a high court order to pay back R11m he pocketed of a R30m pension he organised for himself just before he quit the power utility. To rub salt in the wound, he was hit with the legal costs — as he contemplates an R80m lawsuit in which Transnet, which he once led, wants back the money lost through dodgy contracts and malfeasance under his watch.