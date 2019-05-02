A bad week for Brian Molefe

A bad week for ...

Once regarded as a future finance minister, Brian Molefe seems to have run out of road. The former Eskom CEO who resigned under a cloud in 2016 lost a third attempt to squash a high court order to pay back R11m he pocketed of a R30m pension he organised for himself just before he quit the power utility. To rub salt in the wound, he was hit with the legal costs — as he contemplates an R80m lawsuit in which Transnet, which he once led, wants back the money lost through dodgy contracts and malfeasance under his watch.