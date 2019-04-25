A bad week for Lindiwe Sisulu
The City of Joburg is suing ANC stalwart and international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu for an unpaid water and electricity bill of R537,000 owed on a Bellevue house once owned by her
A good week
Best known until now for his satirical television series in which the main character accidentally becomes the country’s president, comedian Volodymyr Zelensky turned fiction into reality with a resounding win in Ukraine’s presidential poll.
The political novice scored a landslide victory with 73% of the vote, leaving incumbent Petro Poroshenko licking his wounds on 24%. Russia was pleased as Zelensky plans to "reboot" talks with pro-Moscow separatists. Closer to home, Trevor Noah, say, might fancy his chances ...
A bad week
It may be "cheap politics" ahead of the polls, but the DA-controlled City of Joburg is suing ANC stalwart and international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu for an unpaid water and electricity bill of R537,000 owed on a Bellevue, Joburg, house once owned by her.
The council says in court papers that a former official linked to the ANC unlawfully scrapped the debt, incurred by a tenant, in 2015, allowing Sisulu to sell the property.
The minister says the tenant is responsible. The law says the owner is. It’s embarrassing.