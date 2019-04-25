A bad week for Lindiwe Sisulu

A bad week

It may be "cheap politics" ahead of the polls, but the DA-controlled City of Joburg is suing ANC stalwart and international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu for an unpaid water and electricity bill of R537,000 owed on a Bellevue, Joburg, house once owned by her.

The council says in court papers that a former official linked to the ANC unlawfully scrapped the debt, incurred by a tenant, in 2015, allowing Sisulu to sell the property.

The minister says the tenant is responsible. The law says the owner is. It’s embarrassing.