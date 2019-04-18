A good week for golfer Tiger Woods

There was jubilation and celebrations at the 18th green at Augusta as comeback kid Tiger Woods (43) produced a brilliant finish to win his fifth Masters, ending an 11-year wait to claim a 15th major title. Woods finished with a two-under-par 70 to win on 13 under — one clear of fellow Americans Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka. Can the former world No 1, written off as he battled back problems, go on to match and beat Jack Nicklaus’s record six Masters titles — and regain his sponsorships?