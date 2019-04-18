A good week for golfer Tiger Woods
The golfer produced a brilliant finish to win his fifth Masters, ending an 11-year wait to claim a 15th major title
There was jubilation and celebrations at the 18th green at Augusta as comeback kid Tiger Woods (43) produced a brilliant finish to win his fifth Masters, ending an 11-year wait to claim a 15th major title. Woods finished with a two-under-par 70 to win on 13 under — one clear of fellow Americans Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka. Can the former world No 1, written off as he battled back problems, go on to match and beat Jack Nicklaus’s record six Masters titles — and regain his sponsorships?
US Army specialist Chelsea Manning, who was jailed for leaking disturbing classified military records nine years ago to WikiLeaks, is back in jail for refusing to testify to a grand jury investigation of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whose eight-year hold-out in the Ecuadorian embassy in London ended with his arrest and imprisonment on Monday. Manning, who served seven years of a 35-year jail term until pardoned by President Barack Obama, says her original trial covered all she had to say.