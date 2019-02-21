News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Icasa’s Rubben Mohlaloga

The chair of telecoms regulator Icasa’s powerful decision-making council has clung to his post like an SA public servant drowning in corruption charges

21 February 2019 - 05:00

By seeking the maximum fine (R1.2m on six charges) or permanent suspension of the former KPMG auditor who helped Gupta-tied Linkway Trading cook its books and avoid tax, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) has tried to restore some public trust in the profession.

Irba CEO Bernard Agulhas said at the conclusion of the hearing against Jacques Wessels that this was the first of a number of inquiries into professionals implicated in Gupta-related misconduct.

The chair of telecoms regulator Icasa’s powerful decision-making council, Rubben Mohlaloga, has clung to his post like an SA public servant drowning in corruption charges. Last year the courts found him (and three others) guilty of defrauding the Land Bank of R6m when he was ANC MP and chair of the agriculture portfolio committee.

The Icasa Act says anyone convicted of dishonesty cannot be on its council. He has now been sentenced to 20 years in jail for money laundering and fraud. And has appealed.

