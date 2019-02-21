A bad week for Icasa’s Rubben Mohlaloga

By seeking the maximum fine (R1.2m on six charges) or permanent suspension of the former KPMG auditor who helped Gupta-tied Linkway Trading cook its books and avoid tax, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) has tried to restore some public trust in the profession.

Irba CEO Bernard Agulhas said at the conclusion of the hearing against Jacques Wessels that this was the first of a number of inquiries into professionals implicated in Gupta-related misconduct.