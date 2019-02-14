News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Julius Malema

The EFF justifies its unbecoming behaviour by claiming, implausibly, that there’s a plot by white guards to assassinate Malema

14 February 2019 - 05:00

SABC cameraman Gcobani Blom kept his camera rolling even as his ultimate boss, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, physically tried to block him from filming a service delivery protest at an ANC election manifesto launch in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape. "Independent and impartial" indeed.

Blom and his colleague Zimkhitha Macingwane were among the reporters who got the story out. The embarrassed minister later apologised, assuring the country of her total commitment to media freedom.

The EFF desisted from its promise to disrupt the state of the nation address but could not resist making trouble afterwards. The red berets say their leader, Julius Malema, was prevented by security guards from using an exit other parties were allowed to use. A scuffle ensued.

An EFF MP slapped a policeman of the presidential protection service. A female officer says Malema assaulted her. The EFF justifies this unbecoming behaviour by claiming, implausibly, that there’s a plot by white guards to assassinate Malema.

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The Malema Moral Washing Machine

To Julius Malema, no person is a person: they are at best an absolute ally; at worst a total enemy, but always a metaphor in a story he is telling, ...
1 day ago

