A bad week for Julius Malema

SABC cameraman Gcobani Blom kept his camera rolling even as his ultimate boss, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, physically tried to block him from filming a service delivery protest at an ANC election manifesto launch in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape. "Independent and impartial" indeed.

Blom and his colleague Zimkhitha Macingwane were among the reporters who got the story out. The embarrassed minister later apologised, assuring the country of her total commitment to media freedom.