A bad week for Julius Malema
The EFF justifies its unbecoming behaviour by claiming, implausibly, that there’s a plot by white guards to assassinate Malema
SABC cameraman Gcobani Blom kept his camera rolling even as his ultimate boss, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, physically tried to block him from filming a service delivery protest at an ANC election manifesto launch in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape. "Independent and impartial" indeed.
Blom and his colleague Zimkhitha Macingwane were among the reporters who got the story out. The embarrassed minister later apologised, assuring the country of her total commitment to media freedom.
The EFF desisted from its promise to disrupt the state of the nation address but could not resist making trouble afterwards. The red berets say their leader, Julius Malema, was prevented by security guards from using an exit other parties were allowed to use. A scuffle ensued.
An EFF MP slapped a policeman of the presidential protection service. A female officer says Malema assaulted her. The EFF justifies this unbecoming behaviour by claiming, implausibly, that there’s a plot by white guards to assassinate Malema.