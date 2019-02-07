A bad week for Zweli Mkhize
Public Investment Corp (PIC) chair and deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele seems to have has pulled off a smart move. He and eight other directors have asked the finance minister to release them from their PIC directorships because of allegations of impropriety against at least four of the members.
This gives Tito Mboweni the opportunity to appoint a board that can hopefully restore stability. He is a welcome exception to the practice in SA, where public figures accused of graft to just shrug and carry on as normal.
Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Zweli Mkhize is the latest ANC bigwig implicated in high-level corruption and impropriety. He denies any wrongdoing, but court papers implicate Mkhize in kickbacks worth R4.5m for facilitating deals with the PIC when he was ANC treasurer-general. It’s alleged that he used his influence to facilitate at least three business deals involving money from the PIC. It’s a big deal, since not long ago Mkhize was being touted for the finance minister’s position.