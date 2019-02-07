A bad week for Zweli Mkhize

Public Investment Corp (PIC) chair and deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele seems to have has pulled off a smart move. He and eight other directors have asked the finance minister to release them from their PIC directorships because of allegations of impropriety against at least four of the members.

This gives Tito Mboweni the opportunity to appoint a board that can hopefully restore stability. He is a welcome exception to the practice in SA, where public figures accused of graft to just shrug and carry on as normal.