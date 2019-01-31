News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Helen Zille

Her call for a tax revolt if those implicated in corruption and state capture aren’t prosecuted, and soon, threatens to present the DA with another crisis

31 January 2019 - 05:00

How fitting that "the highest-ranking and most powerful woman to ever hold elected office in US history", Nancy Pelosi, beat Donald Trump at his own game.

As speaker of the US House of Representatives, the veteran lawmaker secured an end to the longest government shutdown without giving in to the president’s great obsession — funding for a Mexico border wall — by informing him that he would not be allowed to deliver the state of the union address in the house until the government reopened. She’s on a roll.

Refusing to stay in her lane after her tweets about the benefits of colonialism, Western Cape premier and former DA leader Helen Zille has been at it again. Her call for a tax revolt if those implicated in corruption and state capture aren’t prosecuted, and soon, threatens to present the DA with another crisis just months ahead of the elections.

The SA Revenue Service said her call was tantamount to asking for the law to be broken, and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse said a tax revolt would bring the country to a halt.

