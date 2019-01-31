A bad week for Helen Zille

How fitting that "the highest-ranking and most powerful woman to ever hold elected office in US history", Nancy Pelosi, beat Donald Trump at his own game.

As speaker of the US House of Representatives, the veteran lawmaker secured an end to the longest government shutdown without giving in to the president’s great obsession — funding for a Mexico border wall — by informing him that he would not be allowed to deliver the state of the union address in the house until the government reopened. She’s on a roll.