A bad week for Bosasa’s Gavin Watson

One of the Watson brothers who made a name for themselves promoting nonracial rugby under apartheid, now finds himself seriously offside for alleged corruption on a colourful scale

24 January 2019 - 07:44

It looks like all systems go for the swearing in of Félix Tshisekedi this week as the new president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, after the constitutional court dismissed a challenge by runner-up Martin Fayulu, who claimed last month’s election result was a stitch-up between outgoing president Joseph Kabila and Tshisekedi.

The African Union acquiesced after earlier expressing "serious doubts" about the poll result, which the Catholic Church dismisses. SA and Kenya congratulated Tshisekedi on his win.

Gavin Watson. Picture: SUPPLIED
One of the Watson brothers who made a name for themselves promoting nonracial rugby under apartheid, Gavin Watson, later got in on the BEE bandwagon. He now finds himself seriously offside for alleged corruption on a colourful scale.

His former COO, Angelo Agrizzi, spilled the beans at the state capture commission on sacks of money Watson’s company, Bosasa, paid officials to win government tenders to supply food and security to prisons, courts and airports. A video shows Watson counting R1m in cash, allegedly for bribes.

Bosasa: lessons on how to buy a country

SA could be robbed blind because the watchdogs overseeing state institutions were themselves hopelessly corrupted
