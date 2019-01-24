A bad week for Bosasa’s Gavin Watson

It looks like all systems go for the swearing in of Félix Tshisekedi this week as the new president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, after the constitutional court dismissed a challenge by runner-up Martin Fayulu, who claimed last month’s election result was a stitch-up between outgoing president Joseph Kabila and Tshisekedi.

The African Union acquiesced after earlier expressing "serious doubts" about the poll result, which the Catholic Church dismisses. SA and Kenya congratulated Tshisekedi on his win.