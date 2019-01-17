A good week for Enoch Godongwana

ANC head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana could make a career of correcting the cringeworthy comments by the party about nationalising the Reserve Bank. After the ANC election manifesto last week pronounced on the Bank’s mandate, he had to explain the aim was only to better align monetary and fiscal policy.

He should be applauded for (so far at least) holding the line on the Bank’s independence against the uninformed noise spewed by the likes of secretary-general Ace Magashule.