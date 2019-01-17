News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Enoch Godongwana

ANC head of economic transformation could make a career of correcting the cringeworthy comments by the party about nationalising the Reserve Bank

17 January 2019 - 05:00

ANC head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana could make a career of correcting the cringeworthy comments by the party about nationalising the Reserve Bank. After the ANC election manifesto last week pronounced on the Bank’s mandate, he had to explain the aim was only to better align monetary and fiscal policy.

He should be applauded for (so far at least) holding the line on the Bank’s independence against the uninformed noise spewed by the likes of secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Donald Trump.
Donald Trump.

Coming on top of the near month-long shutdown that has affected about 800,000 federal government workers as a result of the stalemate over congressional funding for his border wall against illegal immigrants from Mexico, US President Donald Trump faced yet another bombshell.

US media reported that the FBI had opened a probe amid fears that Trump was secretly working for Moscow, and detailed his "extraordinary" efforts to hide the content of his private talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reserve Bank mandate is sacrosanct, ANC vows

Party manifesto states monetary policy must take employment, economic growth into account
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
A good week for Enoch Godongwana
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Zimbabwe: still not open for business
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Edcon gets some breathing space
News & Fox
4.
The battle of wills: AB Inbev vs the ‘money men’
News & Fox

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa is adamant — the Reserve Bank will remain independent
National

LUKANYO MNYANDA: ANC manifesto highlights need for vigilance over Reserve Bank ...
Opinion / Columnists

Donald Trump to meet legislators as shutdown enters 25th day
World / Americas

US Senate defies Donald Trump move to ease Russia sanctions
World / Americas

Trump, May and the dark art of brinkmanship
Opinion

Trump rejects report that he hid details of meetings with Putin
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.