A bad week for Pule Mabe

Having survived allegations that he was involved in a corrupt R49m tender in the North West, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is again in the dwang. The ANC Women’s League has called for his suspension on grounds of alleged sexual harassment of his personal assistant, who is to present her case to an ANC grievance panel. She says Mabe tried to have sex with her in exchange for giving her the job. When she declined he abused her and cut her salary. The Hawks are ready should the case land on their desk.