News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Pule Mabe

Having survived allegations that he was involved in a corrupt R49m tender in the North West, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is again in the dwang

13 December 2018 - 05:00

It has become an all-too-familiar narrative in recent years that no board of the financially crippled SABC serves its full five-year term, largely due to political interference. Now Khanyisile Kweyama and three other board members — Mathatha Tsedu, John Matisonn and Krish Naidoo — have resigned on principle, in protest against interference from communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. It means the board no longer has the quorum to take crucial decisions. Perhaps the government will change its approach.

Having survived allegations that he was involved in a corrupt R49m tender in the North West, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is again in the dwang. The ANC Women’s League has called for his suspension on grounds of alleged sexual harassment of his personal assistant, who is to present her case to an ANC grievance panel. She says Mabe tried to have sex with her in exchange for giving her the job. When she declined he abused her and cut her salary. The Hawks are ready should the case land on their desk.

TIM COHEN: Retrenchment is only way out for the SABC

Dilly-dallying over retrenchments at the SABC will plunge the national broadcaster deeper into financial crisis
Opinion
6 days ago

Most read

1.
A bad week for Pule Mabe
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Huawei and Trump: The next frontier
News & Fox / Digital
3.
A (grand) parade of revolving CEOs
News & Fox
4.
Brexit on a knife edge
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

ANC confirms case of sexual harassment against Pule Mabe
National

ANC spokesperson on ‘leave’ pending outcome of sexual harassment claim
Politics

TOM EATON: Despite attacks and anger, journalists cannot give up on the truth
News

JOHN DLUDLU: Five steps Ramaphosa can take to restore confidence in the economy
Opinion / Columnists

CAROL PATON: Workers of the world, unite to help fix the mess
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.