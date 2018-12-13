A bad week for Pule Mabe
Having survived allegations that he was involved in a corrupt R49m tender in the North West, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is again in the dwang
It has become an all-too-familiar narrative in recent years that no board of the financially crippled SABC serves its full five-year term, largely due to political interference. Now Khanyisile Kweyama and three other board members — Mathatha Tsedu, John Matisonn and Krish Naidoo — have resigned on principle, in protest against interference from communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. It means the board no longer has the quorum to take crucial decisions. Perhaps the government will change its approach.
Having survived allegations that he was involved in a corrupt R49m tender in the North West, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is again in the dwang. The ANC Women’s League has called for his suspension on grounds of alleged sexual harassment of his personal assistant, who is to present her case to an ANC grievance panel. She says Mabe tried to have sex with her in exchange for giving her the job. When she declined he abused her and cut her salary. The Hawks are ready should the case land on their desk.