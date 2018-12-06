News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Julius Malema

Report reveals that Malema and his family live in a home owned by alleged tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti.

06 December 2018 - 05:00

Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana was named Africa Women Cup of Nations player of the tournament after finishing as top scorer.

She found the net five times to help Banyana to the final, which, though they lost to Nigeria 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out, sees them qualify for their first Fifa Women’s World Cup in France next year, together with Nigeria and Cameroon, the top three from Africa.

The team, captained by Janine van Wyk and coached by Desiree Ellis, were over the moon. Bafana Bafana, take note.

Things again took a turn for the worse for EFF leader Julius Malema when it was revealed by EWN that his family live in a home owned by alleged tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, who said it was all above board. This link seems to explain the EFF’s sudden deep desire to ensure that axed SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane is "treated fairly". Moyane was fired after a Sars inquiry found those "who traded illicitly" in tobacco operated with little constraint during his tenure. A coincidence too glaring to ignore.

Most read

1.
The first step to a borderless Brexit solution
News & Fox / Digital
2.
Meet the Uber of same-day delivery
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
3.
Global Citizen: Talk is cheap
News & Fox / Trending
4.
Patrice Motsepe’s BEE deal at Sanlam under fire
News & Fox

Related Articles

Banyana gear up for 2019 World Cup in France
Sport / Soccer

Banyana Banyana qualify for Fifa Women’s World Cup
Sport / Soccer

Banyana victory breaks new ground
Sport / Soccer

TOM EATON: What can we believe in the absence of hard evidence?
Opinion / Columnists

Julius Malema’s family lives on estate owned by cigarette kingpin — EWN report
National

Vodacom keeps some shops shut after outlets vandalised
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.