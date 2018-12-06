A bad week for Julius Malema

Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana was named Africa Women Cup of Nations player of the tournament after finishing as top scorer.

She found the net five times to help Banyana to the final, which, though they lost to Nigeria 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out, sees them qualify for their first Fifa Women’s World Cup in France next year, together with Nigeria and Cameroon, the top three from Africa.

The team, captained by Janine van Wyk and coached by Desiree Ellis, were over the moon. Bafana Bafana, take note.