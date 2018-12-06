A bad week for Julius Malema
Report reveals that Malema and his family live in a home owned by alleged tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti.
Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana was named Africa Women Cup of Nations player of the tournament after finishing as top scorer.
She found the net five times to help Banyana to the final, which, though they lost to Nigeria 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out, sees them qualify for their first Fifa Women’s World Cup in France next year, together with Nigeria and Cameroon, the top three from Africa.
The team, captained by Janine van Wyk and coached by Desiree Ellis, were over the moon. Bafana Bafana, take note.
Things again took a turn for the worse for EFF leader Julius Malema when it was revealed by EWN that his family live in a home owned by alleged tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, who said it was all above board. This link seems to explain the EFF’s sudden deep desire to ensure that axed SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane is "treated fairly". Moyane was fired after a Sars inquiry found those "who traded illicitly" in tobacco operated with little constraint during his tenure. A coincidence too glaring to ignore.