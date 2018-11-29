News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Bathabile Dlamini

After she survived another call for her dismissal (and yet another cabinet reshuffle), minister of women Bathabile Dlamini’s relationship with the media was dealt a blow

29 November 2018 - 08:17

A former judge once imprisoned as an opposition leader is now head of Ethiopia’s National Electoral Board.

Birtukan Mideksa takes on the role as the country prepares for what the progressive prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, has promised will be "free, fair and democratic" elections in 2020.

Mideksa recently returned from exile in the US after an amnesty announced by Ahmed, who has appointed a number of women to his government. She is the most senior former opposition figure to assume a high government post in recent years.

After she survived another call for her dismissal (and yet another cabinet reshuffle), minister of women Bathabile Dlamini’s relationship with the media was dealt a blow after eNCA alleged that she banned them from attending a 16 Days of Activism event in KwaZulu-Natal.

Though the ministry insisted Dlamini would "never instruct any reporter or journalist to leave any venue, especially when it is an event of government", the minister found herself trending on Twitter in a debate about press freedom.

Decoded: Ramaphosa’s reshuffle rationale

Cyril Ramaphosa has gradually rid himself of some of the rot, but will seemingly have to wait for official processes to take care of the rest …
Features
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
A bad week for Bathabile Dlamini
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
How will NPA deal with the Gordhan vs Malema ...
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Sasol told to ‘clean up its act’
News & Fox
4.
Julius Malema’s politics of deflection
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: How would you remodel Cyril’s cabinet?
Opinion / Bruce's List

TOM EATON: How the ANCWL keeps Bathabile Dlamini employed
Politics

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses a chance to axe Bathabile Dlamini
Opinion / Editorials

Bathabile Dlamini remains in her position after Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet ...
National

Ramaphosa opposes DA’s legal bid against Gigaba and Dlamini’s appointments
National

Ramaphosa looks to the future and economic growth with reshuffle
National

Perjury charges against Bathabile Dlamini are still under consideration, NPA ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.