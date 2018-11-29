A bad week for Bathabile Dlamini

A former judge once imprisoned as an opposition leader is now head of Ethiopia’s National Electoral Board.

Birtukan Mideksa takes on the role as the country prepares for what the progressive prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, has promised will be "free, fair and democratic" elections in 2020.

Mideksa recently returned from exile in the US after an amnesty announced by Ahmed, who has appointed a number of women to his government. She is the most senior former opposition figure to assume a high government post in recent years.