A bad week for Bathabile Dlamini
A former judge once imprisoned as an opposition leader is now head of Ethiopia’s National Electoral Board.
Birtukan Mideksa takes on the role as the country prepares for what the progressive prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, has promised will be "free, fair and democratic" elections in 2020.
Mideksa recently returned from exile in the US after an amnesty announced by Ahmed, who has appointed a number of women to his government. She is the most senior former opposition figure to assume a high government post in recent years.
After she survived another call for her dismissal (and yet another cabinet reshuffle), minister of women Bathabile Dlamini’s relationship with the media was dealt a blow after eNCA alleged that she banned them from attending a 16 Days of Activism event in KwaZulu-Natal.
Though the ministry insisted Dlamini would "never instruct any reporter or journalist to leave any venue, especially when it is an event of government", the minister found herself trending on Twitter in a debate about press freedom.