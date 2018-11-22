A bad week for Momentum CEO Hillie Meyer
The backlash on social media was clearly too much to bear: people were threatening to cancel their policies
The backlash on social media was clearly too much to bear: people were threatening to cancel their policies. After Momentum initially stuck to the fine print and rejected a R2.4m payout to policyholder Nathan Ganas (who died from gunshot wounds in a driveway hijacking last year) on the grounds that he did not disclose his high blood sugar condition, group CEO Hillie Meyer was belatedly forced to reverse the company’s rather pompous stance. It will pay up, after all — and no doubt be more diligent in future.
