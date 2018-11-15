A bad week for Tito Mboweni
The finance minister ought to be more focused on trying to fix the country’s economic and unemployment crisis
He may think it clever to threaten the media via Twitter with war, boast of his martial forebears, announce a question-and-answer session on the state of the economy then call it off at short notice — but people are starting to wonder whether Tito Mboweni doesn’t have more serious business to be getting on with. Instead of jousting with journos and emulating tweeter-in-chief Donald Trump, the finance minister ought to be more focused on trying to fix the country’s economic and unemployment crisis.
