A bad week for Tito Mboweni

He may think it clever to threaten the media via Twitter with war, boast of his martial forebears, announce a question-and-answer session on the state of the economy then call it off at short notice — but people are starting to wonder whether Tito Mboweni doesn’t have more serious business to be getting on with. Instead of jousting with journos and emulating tweeter-in-chief Donald Trump, the finance minister ought to be more focused on trying to fix the country’s economic and unemployment crisis.