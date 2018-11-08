A good week for Raymond Suttner

Almost 50 years after submitting his master of laws degree thesis, which was refused because it quoted a banned person, Raymond Suttner will finally graduate at UCT after it invited the former anti-apartheid political prisoner to resubmit his banned thesis. Suttner, 73, is currently a visiting professor and strategic adviser at UJ’s humanities faculty. He is scheduled to graduate on December 14 after he resubmitted his thesis for examination through the intervention of UCT professor of public law Dee Smythe.