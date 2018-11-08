A good week for Raymond Suttner
Raymond Suttner will finally graduate at UCT after it invited the former anti-apartheid political prisoner to resubmit his banned thesis
Almost 50 years after submitting his master of laws degree thesis, which was refused because it quoted a banned person, Raymond Suttner will finally graduate at UCT after it invited the former anti-apartheid political prisoner to resubmit his banned thesis. Suttner, 73, is currently a visiting professor and strategic adviser at UJ’s humanities faculty. He is scheduled to graduate on December 14 after he resubmitted his thesis for examination through the intervention of UCT professor of public law Dee Smythe.
Despite the intention of EU anyd other countries to help Iran evade US President Donald Trump’s reimposition of oil and banking sanctions on Tehran this week, America’s sheer size will make this difficult. Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, vowed to defy Trump’s move, but the sanctions are bound to hurt his country. The International Monetary Fund predicts that Iran’s economy will shrink by 1.5% this year. Trump has made it clear that he wants to eventually cut off Iran’s oil trade entirely.
